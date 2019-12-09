ViacomCBS explores sale of NY CBS headquarters

ViacomCBS (VIAC -1.5% , VIACA -3.2% ) will explore the sale of the iconic "Black Rock" Manhattan CBS headquarters.

It's one of a number of real estate transactions the newly recombined company will consider, particularly "non-core" holdings, CEO Bob Bakish says. And it would look to perhaps use proceeds from such sales for stock repurchases.

Black Rock, on West 52nd Street, has been CBS HQ since opening in 1965.

CBS sold its Television City production facility last year in order to raise funds for content.