Precision Bio down 49% on early-stage CAR T data in NHL

Precision BioSciences (DTIL -48.9% ) slumps on a 12x surge in volume in reaction to updated preliminary data from from the NHL cohort in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CAR T candidate PBCAR0191. The results were presented at ASH in Orlando.

The overall response rate (ORR) in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL was 66% (n=4/6), including one complete responder, but two other early responders progressed.

The ORR was 33% (n=1/3) at day 28+ in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell precursor ALL. The response was complete. The two non-responders had poor prognoses at study entry.

On the safety front, no serious adverse events (AEs) or evidence of graft-versus-host disease was observed. There was one serious treatment-related AE (pain at the site of the tumor mass for one day following infusion) and one life-threatening treatment-related AE, lymphopenia (low level of lymphocytes), that lasted for seven days.

Investors may be judging the results compared to Bristol-Myers Squibb's lisocabtagene maraleucel (JCAR017) which demonstrated a 73% ORR, including a 53% complete response rate, in patients treatment-resistant large B-cell lymphomas.

The company will host an investigator update this evening at 8:15 pm ET to discuss the data.

#ASH19