Nestle makes an energizing move
Dec. 09, 2019
- Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) plans to introduce next-gen water products in 2020.
- A Poland Spring energy water drink to be introduced will contain the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee using green tea extract.
- The company is also launching Nestle Pure Life Plus, with versions featuring magnesium, zinc and potassium. Nestle Pure Life Plus will come without artificial sweeteners or sugar.
- Nestle is making the water moves with the percentage of consumers who drink bottled water with their meals at an all-time high.