Nestle makes an energizing move

Dec. 09, 2019 1:54 PM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY)NSRGYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) plans to introduce next-gen water products in 2020.
  • A Poland Spring energy water drink to be introduced will contain the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee using green tea extract.
  • The company is also launching Nestle Pure Life Plus, with versions featuring magnesium, zinc and potassium. Nestle Pure Life Plus will come without artificial sweeteners or sugar.
  • Nestle is making the water moves with the percentage of consumers who drink bottled water with their meals at an all-time high.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.