Microsoft seen pushing right past JEDI challenge

Wedbush weighs in on the challenge by Amazon of the awarding of the Pentagon's JEDI contract to Microsoft (MSFT -0.2% ).

"While this will cause noise and delay to the official start of the JEDI deal for Redmond, we do not believe this will change the decision and victory that went to Nadella & Co," advises analyst Dan Ives.

Ives and team think JEDI is still a game changer for Microsoft as the contract creates a ripple effect for the company's cloud business for years to come.

"With roughly 32% of workloads in the cloud today and poised to hit 55% by 2022, we believe Nadella & Co. are in the catbirds seat to get more of these complex workloads (e.g., AI, machine learning, etc.) as more enterprises take the leap to a hybrid cloud architecture over the coming years."

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on Microsoft.