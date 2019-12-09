Huntsman hiked to Buy at Citigroup on valuation

Huntsman (HUN +1.5%) moves higher after Citigroup upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $26 price target, anticipating a solid balance sheet after the expected $1.6B in net proceeds coming from the Indorama deal and a relatively inexpensive valuation.
Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar also says conversations with management have raised his confidence on HUN's acquisition execution toward growing specialties.
HUN targets 20%-plus returns for organic and greater than mid-teens for inorganic growth, Juvekar adds.
HUN's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on HUN