Huntsman hiked to Buy at Citigroup on valuation

Huntsman (HUN +1.5% ) moves higher after Citigroup upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $26 price target, anticipating a solid balance sheet after the expected $1.6B in net proceeds coming from the Indorama deal and a relatively inexpensive valuation.

Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar also says conversations with management have raised his confidence on HUN's acquisition execution toward growing specialties.

HUN targets 20%-plus returns for organic and greater than mid-teens for inorganic growth, Juvekar adds.

HUN's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.