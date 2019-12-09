Kosmos Energy hits 11-month lows on Tullow's troubles

Kosmos Energy (KOS -14.2% ) plunges to its lowest levels since January before rebounding a bit, following news that Tullow Oil reset guidance for FY 2020 production to 70K-80K bbl/day, compared with 87K bbl/day this year, and said performance has been significantly below expectations at the TEN and Jubilee fields in Ghana.

KOS is active in Ghana and is a partner in production at the TEN and Jubilee fields.

The worry is that the problems at one of KOS's major partners could affect the company's cash generating assets, as KOS needs to fund its other offshore development projects over the next few years.