Roku streaming promotion offers 'GoT' Season 1

Roku's (ROKU +0.7% ) second annual Stream-a-thon this month will include streaming season one of Game of Thrones to users without an HBO subscription (T -0.2% ).

That's part of a "taste" of HBO hits including Euphoria and Succession, Roku says, along with full seasons and select episodes from Cinemax, Showtime, Starz and other channels.

That runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, and Stream-a-thon content will be included in Roku Search this year.

Meanwhile, from today Roku is offering an HBO-Cinemax value pack subscription for $20.99/month, available through one-click sign-up.