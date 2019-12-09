Hold off work on Cyprus gas project, Israel tells companies

Israel's Energy Ministry tells Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF) not to start development of the Aphrodite gas field offshore Cyprus until the two countries reach agreement over ownership of the reserves.

Cyprus, which has been locked in a dispute with Israel for several years over the gas reserves that straddle their maritime border, signed a 25-year concession with the companies last month for exploitation of the Aphrodite field.

A letter from the director general of Israel's Energy Ministry reiterated Israel's long-standing position that an agreement is needed to "facilitate the fair exploitation and development of the field," Reuters reports.