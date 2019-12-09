Moody's raises SunTrust rating, cuts BB&T's

In the wake of SunTrust Bank's merger with BB&T to create Truist Financial, Moody's Investors Service raises SunTrust's long-term ratings to A3 from Baa1 and downgrades BB&T's long-term ratings to A3 from A2.

Moody's expects Truist will have strong balance sheet metrics, including healthy liquidity and capital.

The ratings company also considers Truist expense savings goal of $1.6B to be achievable. However, merger-related costs will be significant in 2020 and possibly beyond, weighing on the bank's profitability, Moody's said.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings affirms its ratings on Truist, including its A-/A-2 long- and short-term issuer credit ratings with outlook remaining at stable.

Previously: BB&T and SunTrust merge under Truist name (Dec. 9)