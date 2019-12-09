Take-Two sets up new studio building 'BioShock' game

Take-Two's (TTWO -2.8%) 2K has formed a wholly owned studio, Cloud Chamber, which will be put to work on a new entry in the BioShock franchise.
Cloud Chamber will build a team at two locations: 2K's San Francisco Bay-area headquarters, and in Montréal (the first Canadian office for a 2K studio).
Industry veteran Kelley Gilmore will be in charge, the first woman in 2K history to launch and lead a development studio.
Gilmore has named Ken Schachter as Cloud Chamber's studio manager in Montréal.
