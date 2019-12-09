Antero Midstream maintained Buy but with lower PT at Ladenburg

Antero Midstream (AM +15.4% ) is reiterated with a Buy rating but with a reduced $8 price target, cut from $10, at Ladenburg after the company announced it would repurchase $100M of its shares from Antero Resources (AR +17.8% ), which AM estimated "will result in $20M-plus in total dividend savings in 2020."

Additionally, AM and AR agreed to a growth incentive fee program where AM will provide fee reductions to AR in 2020-23, contingent upon AR achieving growth targets on low pressure gathering volumes.

Due to additional optimization of the midstream infrastructure buildout, AM said it is now targeting a 2020 capex program of $300M-$325M, a 22% reduction vs. the previous target.