Twilio's selloff presents 'attractive' buying opportunity, BofA says

Twilio's (TWLO +0.8% ) recent weakness makes the stock a "particularly attractive buy opportunity", Bank of America analyst Nikolay Beliov writes in a note.

Reiterates buy rating, Twilio's "top pick" status and its $138 price target.

Beliov calls the stock's decline of more than a third since its July peak "overdone" and still sees potential for 40% growth in 2019.

Sees 36%-40% increase in FY2020 as "doable", as comps should get easier after Q1 2020.

Beliov's buy rating contrasts with Quant rating of Bearish; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (12 Very Bullish, 9 Bullish, 3 Neutral).