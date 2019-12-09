Lilis Energy gets NYSE American listing deficiency notice

Lilis Energy (LLEX -14.3% ) says it received a deficiency letter from the NYSE American saying the company is no longer in compliance with continued listing standards because the stock has been selling for a low price for a substantial time period.

LLEX must effect a reverse stock split or show sustained price improvement no later than June 3, 2020, according to the letter.

Late last month, LLEX disclosed it was told by the NYSE American that it was below compliance with listing standards because it had reported a stockholders' equity deficiency as of Sept. 30 and net losses in its five most recent fiscal years ended Dec. 31, 2018.