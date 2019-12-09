JPMorgan sees S&P 500 up 8% by end of 2020

JPMorgan strategists led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas see the S&P 500 ending next year at 3,400, ~8% above its current level and higher than the average target of 3,280 in a Bloomberg survey.

Also see rotation from momentum into value continuing as the global business cycle re-accelerates, exerting upward pressure on commodities and bond yields.

The strategists upgrade materials and communications to overweight from neutral; downgrade consumer discretionary and technology to neutral from overweight.

Raise health care to overweight from underweight.

They also advise investors to go underweight on staples, utilities, and REITs.

Financials stay at neutral, while energy and industrials stay at overweight.