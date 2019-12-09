Fortive grabs upgrades at Citi, Credit Suisse

Fortive (FTV +1.8% ) jumps to its highest level since July after winning two sell-side upgrades, one from Citigroup and the other from Credit Suisse.

Citi raises FTV to Buy from Neutral with an $84 price target, up from $76, saying the "industrial cycle" is in the midst of a mild downturn that could stabilize while certain longer-cycle markets remain healthy having largely bypassed the downturn.

In recommending FTV, Citi's Andrew Kaplowitz believes stock selectivity is key and prefers companies with a "combination of self-help runway and exposure to resilient long-cycle and/or 'secular' growth end markets."

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with an $82 price target, up from $75, saying recent earnings pressure at FTV has been driven by cyclical pressures which reverse in H2 2020.

FTV's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Bearish.