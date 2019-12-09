Vail Resorts posts FQ1 EBITDA loss

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) slips in after reporting a wider EBITDA loss for FQ1 wider than anticipated.

The ski resort operator disclosed an EBITDA loss of $77.6M vs. -$72.3M consensus.

CEO update: "Overall, lodging bookings for the season ahead are largely in-line with prior year bookings. Based on historical averages, around half of the bookings for the winter season have been made by this time, though it is important to note that our lodging bookings represent a small portion of the overall lodging inventory around our resorts. The early season experience at our resorts has been encouraging, with strong conditions across our Colorado, Tahoe and Northeastern resorts."

MTN -0.44% AH.

