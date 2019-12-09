Ryman Hospitality to buy Block 21 from Stratus

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) agrees to acquire Block 21, a mixed-use complex in downtown Austin, TX, for $275M from Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS).

The price includes the assumption of ~$141M of existing mortgage debt.

Deal is expected to close in Q1 2020.

Stratus, which is currently considering options for use of proceeds from the sale, plans to hire a financial adviser to assist in its evaluation of options after the sale of Block 21.

Block 21 includes ACL Live at the Moody Theater, a 2,750-seat entertainment venue, and the 251-room W Austin Hotel, as well as ~53K square feet of other Class A commercial space.