Natural gas hits the skids on warm winter weather outlook

Natural gas futures (UNG -4% ) for January delivery settled -4.4% to $2.232/MMBtu, after hitting their lowest level since August in early trading, on fears that warmer than normal winter weather will fail to drive enough demand to counter surging production.

A cold spell is expected to pass over the Midwest and east during the middle of the week, boosting demand for nat gas, but "temperatures will warm back above normal across much of the U.S. next weekend with highs of 50s to 70s returning for a swing back to very light national demand," says NatGasWeather.com.

U.S. production averaged 96B cf/day at the end of November, up ~3B cf over the past 10 weeks, according to Tudor Pickering Holt, which also says it expects gas in storage to end winter 25% above the five-year average, pushing prices below $2//MMBtu in Q2 2020.

Natural gas-focused names finished mostly higher: CHK +3.8% , RRC +5.4% , EQT +1% , GPOR +2.6% , AR +17.3% , COG +0.2% , SWN -1.4% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ