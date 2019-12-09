Casey's General Stores -4% after sales miss

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reports same-store grocery sales were up 3.2% in FQ2 to edge the consensus estimate of +3.1%.

Same-store fuel gallons were down 1.8% vs. -0.8% anticipated.

Same-store prepared food and fountain sales were up 1.9% vs. +3.0% consensus.

Fuel margin was 22.9% during the quarter and grocery margin was 33.3%.

CEO update: "We are optimistic about the new initiatives that will launch in the back half of fiscal 2020 and beyond, and believe they will continue to create additional shareholder value."

CASY -3.60% AH to $169.00.

Previously: Caseys General Stores EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (Dec. 9)