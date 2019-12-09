Western Asset Mortgage re-opens 2022 notes offering

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) falls 1.8% in after-hours trading after it begins an offering of 6.75% convertible senior notes due 2022.

The notes will be a further issuance of and form a single series with the $115M principal amount of 6.75% convertible senior notes due 2022 it issued in October 2017 and $40M more of notes issued in August 2019.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes, including to opportunistically invest in credit sensitive investments consisting of Residential Whole Loans, Commercial Loans and Non-Agency CMBS.