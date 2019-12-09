MongoDB +7.6% after Q3 beat, strong guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is up 7.6% postmarket after posting a better-than-expected loss in Q3 earnings, with growth paced by strong improvement in subscriptions.

Overall revenues rose 52.5% to $109.4M, and subscription growth was 56%, while services revenue grew 8%.

Gross profit of $79.3M marked a margin of 72%.

Net loss widened slightly on a non-GAAP basis, to $14.6M from a year-ago loss of $6.9M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $109M-$111M (above consensus for $105.6M) and EPS of -$0.29 to -$0.27 (better than consensus for -$0.30).

Cash use from operations was $11.5M, and free cash flow was negative $13.1M; liquidity was $426.4M at quarter's end.

For the full year, it's forecasting revenues of $407.2M-$409.2M (above expectations for $394.2M) and EPS of -$1.04 to -$1.02 (better than consensus for -$1.07).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release