Stocks snap three-day win streak; Apple pulls back from highs

Stocks drifted lower to close at session lows and snap a three-day winning streak, amid no reported progress on U.S.-China trade talks ahead of the Dec. 15 tariffs.

Investors also are awaiting Wednesday's conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged.

The health care (-0.7%), utilities (-0.5%) and information technology (-0.5%) sectors ended as the day's biggest losers, while consumer staples (+0.2%), real estate (+0.1%) and consumer discretionary (+0.1%) finished higher.

The tech sector was pressured by Apple (-1.4%), which pulled back from record highs and actually was today's biggest loser among Dow stocks.

U.S. Treasury prices finished little changed, with both the two-year and 10-year yields sliding a basis point to 1.62% and 1.83%, respectively.

WTI January crude oil closed -0.3% to $59.02/bbl after gaining ~7% last week.