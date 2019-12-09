MDU Resources lifts full-year earnings view

MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) raises its FY 2019 EPS guidance to $1.60-$1.65 from $1.50-$1.60 previously, citing the strength of results in October and November and current estimates for December amid favorable construction weather in its northern states of operation.

MDU also cites higher than expected asset sales gains throughout the year in its construction materials business for its stronger performance Y/Y.

"We like our momentum going into 2020," the company says. "Our backlog of work remains strong, and we have long-term growth potential through our substantial planned capital investments on quality projects over the next five years."