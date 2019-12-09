Toll Brothers Q4 EPS beats; sees stronger demand in Q1

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.41 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.31 and falls from $2.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Sees Q1 2020 deliveries of 1,650-1,850 units with an average price of $800K-$820K.

Sees Q1 adjusted home sales gross margin of ~21.25%, which it expects to be the low point of the year.

Toll gains 3.9% in after-hours trading.

Fiscal Q4 homebuilding deliveries were 2,672 units, down 1% Y/Y; home sales revenue of $2.29B fell 1% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted home sales gross margin was 21.9%.

Backlog value at Q4 end was $5.26B, down 5%; units in backlog totaled 6,266, up 3%.

"Building on steady improvement in buyer demand throughout the year, our fourth quarter contracts were up 18% in units and 12% in dollars, and our contracts per-community were up 10% compared to one year ago," said Toll Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. "Through the first six weeks of fiscal 2020's first quarter, we have seen even stronger demand than the order growth of fiscal 2019’s fourth quarter."

Conference call on Dec. 10 at 11:00 AM ET.

