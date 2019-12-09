Arbor Realty plans 6M public offering and to buy some stock from CEO

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) slides 2.9% in after-hours trading after the REIT announces plans to start a public offering of 6M shares of its common stock.

Plans to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 900,000 shares.

Intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

Also plans to use some of the the net proceeds to purchase a total of 600,000 shares, or 690,000 shares if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares, of the company's common stock from its CEO, Arbor Commercial Mortgage LLC, and/or estate planning family vehicle established by the company's CEO at the same price the underwriters will purchase the shares in the offering.