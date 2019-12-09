Amazon slams 'improper pressure' from Trump in JEDI bid protest

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) claims the Department of Defense failed to fairly judge its bid for the $10B JEDI cloud contract because Pres. Trump was biased against the company and "perceived political enemy" Jeff Bezos.

Amazon Web Services said in a complaint filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, made public today, that the DoD ignored its superior technology and awarded the contract to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) despite the latter's "key failures" to comply with requirements for contract.

The Pentagon made the errors because of improper interference by Trump, who AMZN said "launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks to steer the JEDI Contract away from AWS to harm his perceived political enemy - Jeffrey P. Bezos," the lawsuit said.

AMZN wants a re-evaluation of the proposals submitted to the Pentagon and a new award decision.