Invitation Homes pulls out of Nashville market

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) sells 708 homes to Tricon Capital Group (OTC:TCNGF) for gross proceeds of $210M as it seeks to exit the Nashville, TN, market.

Though the Nashville investment performed well, Invitation's presence in the market was smaller than other markets it serves, where it averages almost 5,000 homes per market.

After the deal, Invitation Homes owns 87 homes in Nashville, which it is currently marketing for future sale.

Plans to use proceeds from the deal with Tricon primarily to prepay debt.