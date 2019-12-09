Laredo Petroleum announces Permian Basin bolt-on acquisition

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) says it closed a bolt-on acquisition of 4,475 contiguous net acres in Glasscock County, Tex., for $65M.

LPI says the acquired acreage is located "in an area of high oil productivity with relevant offset wells indicating first year oil production 37% higher than expectations for legacy Laredo Wolfcamp drilling"; current net production is 1,400 boe/day (55% oil).

LPI also says the acquisition will enhance its ability to generate combined high-single digit oil growth and free cash flow through 2022.