Healthpeak in lease amendment, extension with Amgen

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) executes a lease amendment and extension with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) at Healthpeak's Britannia Oyster Point campus in South San Francisco, which consists of 10 buildings and 900K square feet of space.

Amgen currently leases space across seven of the buildings at the campus, some of which is subleased by Amgen to third parties.

The amendment provides Amgen the ability to continue its occupancy at three of its currently leased buildings through 2029, while providing Amgen flexibility to terminate its occupancy in these buildings at earlier dates subject to advance notice requirements.

Leases for two buildings are set to expire in December 2021, the same as in the prior lease; two other buildings' leases are set to expire in December 2023.