Brazil will drill pre-salt area despite climate concerns, minister says

Brazil will push to expand oil drilling in its massive pre-salt oil and gas area in spite of growing global concerns about climate change, Energy Minister Albuquerque tells Reuters.

Brazil, as a developing country "could not release its grip on hydrocarbons," Albuquerque says, adding that oil will remain an important energy source for the world for many years to come.

The country can drill the pre-salt area while still meeting its goal to cut emissions under the Paris Agreement "because of its diversity of energy sources," including biofuels, hydroelectric and other renewables, the minister says.

Albuquerque also says the government will re-auction two exploration blocs, which failed to attract interest in a November auction, between August and October next year.

