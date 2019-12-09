Cousins Properties chairman to stand down after 2020 annual meeting

Larry Gellerstedt and Taylor Glover won't be standing for re-election to the Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) board at the company's next annual shareholders meeting in April 2020.

Gellerstedt has been chairman since July 2017. In September 2018, he became executive chairman to focus on strategy, key client relationships, board governance, and civic engagement.

The board elects Robert Chapman as non-executive chairman following the company's annual meeting.

The changes are part of the company's planned leadership transition process.

Glover joined the board in 2005 and has been lead independent director since July 2017.