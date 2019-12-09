Tyson Foods to build beef plant in Kazakhstan with eye to Asian expansion

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) unveils plans to build a beef processing plant in Kazakhstan as it seeks to expand access to booming markets nearby in China and other areas of Asia.

The company says the deal with the government and private holding company Kusto Group is the culmination of months of talks, with TSN executives traveling to Kazakhstan and country officials visiting TSN headquarters in Arkansas.

"This initiative is to help satisfy that growth in demand that we see over the course of the next 10-plus years," TSN CEO Noel White tells Financial Times, expecting more than 98% of demand growth for protein will come from outside the U.S., particularly in Asia.

Kazakhstan is "well-situated geographically with China, Russia, the Middle East," White says, "and they also have a transportation and distribution network going into central Europe."

The company does not provide a cost estimates for the proposed 2,000 head-per-day slaughterhouse.