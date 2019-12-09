AT&T sets price hikes for DirecTV, U-verse

Facing continually growing content costs and committed to reducing a debt pile, AT&T (NYSE:T) is following up streaming price hikes with a new round of increases for DirecTV and U-verse.

Some customers will see monthly prices rise from $1-8/month beginning Jan. 19; for customers on promotions, they'll face the hikes when their promos expire.

While the company still has a portfolio of ways to get pay TV, it's focused on the upcoming HBO Max and thin-client AT&T as the two key approaches going forward.

CEO Randall Stephenson is likely to take up AT&T's pay TV strategy as he appears tomorrow at the UBS Global TMT conference.