First Quantum jumps after Jiangxi Copper buys part of top shareholder

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) rose more than 4% in Toronto today to their highest since May after China's Jiangxi Copper agreed to buy a unit of the miner's largest shareholder for C$1.1B.

Jiangxi Copper said it would buy Cupric Holdings from investment company Pangaea Investment Management, which owns a 17.6% stake in First Quantum.

Pangaea said in October that it purchased 6M additional shares in First Quantum, reportedly bringing its stake to 10.8%.

The move adds to takeover speculation about First Quantum amid heightened expectations for deals in copper; Chinese media also reported over the weekend that Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) had joined the bidding for the Canadian miner.