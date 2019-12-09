Volkswagen pleas charges of Canada emissions violations

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) reached a plea deal with Canada's federal environment agency on charges of knowingly importing 128K vehicles into the country that violated emissions standards during 208-15.

Volkswagen was charged today with 60 counts of breaching the Canadian Environment Protection Act by importing vehicles that did not conform to prescribed emission standards, Environment and Climate Change Canada said.

The company and the agency will seek approved of their proposed plea resolution this Friday at a hearing of the Ontario Court of Justice.