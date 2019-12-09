Former Boeing employee who raised alarm about 737 MAX issues will testify

A former Boeing (NYSE:BA) employee who warned the company about problems at the company's main factory in Renton, Wash., months before the two fatal 737 MAX crashes will testify on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing, the panel announces.

Former employee Edward Pierson had worked as a senior operations manager in the flight test and evaluation unit; his concerns were referenced at an Oct. 30 hearing, but he has not been named previously.

"The suggestion by Mr. Pierson of a link between his concerns and the recent MAX accidents is completely unfounded," a Boeing spokesperson says.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, FAA Aircraft Certification Service Executive Director Earl Lawrence and a member of the FAA's Technical Advisory Board, Matt Kiefer, as well as former FAA employee Michael Collins also will testify.