Arbor Realty Trust prices upsized equity offering

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) prices upsized public offering of 6.5M common shares for gross proceeds of ~$91.9M.

Closing date is December 12, 2019.

Plans to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 975,000 shares.

Intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

Also plans to use some of the the net proceeds to purchase a total of 650,000 shares, or 747,500 shares if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares, of the company's common stock from its CEO, Arbor Commercial Mortgage LLC, and/or estate planning family vehicle established by the company's CEO at the same price the underwriters will purchase the shares in the offering.

ABR -3.5% after hours to $14.25

Source: Press Release