Safari privacy features disrupt ad market

Advertisers have largely lost the ability to target people on Safari due to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature, which has been "stunningly effective" at preventing companies from identifying users' behavior across the web, The Information reports.

In fact, the cost of reaching Safari users has fallen over 60% in the past two years, according to ad tech firm Rubicon Project, while ad prices on Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Chrome browser have risen slightly.

This has a greater impact in the U.S. than elsewhere, since more than 50% of mobile browsing is done on Safari.