Agreement on National Defense Authorization Act

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate Armed Services Committees have reached a deal on a massive $738B defense bill, which includes many worker benefits like pay hikes and paid parental leave.

The legislation also prohibits the transfer of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35s to Turkey and establishes the U.S. Space Force as the sixth Armed Service of the United States, under the Air Force.

Cash for military hardware was further allocated for three Arleigh Burke class destroyers (GD, HII), eight new F-15EX fighters (NYSE:BA), as well as twelve more F-35s than were requested by the administration.