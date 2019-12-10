Just Eat snubs Prosus takeover bid

Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF) said the sweetened Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF) offer failed to reflect the quality of the company, the benefits of first mover advantage, and upside available to shareholders by remaining invested in the all-share offer from Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF).

"The board unanimously recommends that shareholders reject the Prosus offer of 740 pence per share and continues to believe that the Takeaway.com combination is based on a compelling strategic rationale that allows shareholders to participate in the upside potential of the enlarged group."