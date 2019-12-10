Final changes to USMCA trade deal

Putting the finishing touches on the USMCA trade pact, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner are headed to Mexico, where they will be joined by Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

On Monday night, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expected the final language of the deal to be set by Tuesday, which would bring Democrats to a "moment of truth" on whether to proceed to passage.

USMCA would replace the 26-year-old NAFTA and encompass $1.2T in annual trade across the continent.