Futures point to more losses

Equities look poised for another day of losses as DJIA futures suggest a 100-point decline at the open.

Investors appear to be fretting over a Dec. 15 deadline set for the next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as the Fed meets for its last policy meeting of the year.

While the central bank is expected to keep rates where they are following Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report and recent data that indicates muted inflation, Fed watchers will be listening closely for signals to the contrary at Jerome Powell's press conference.