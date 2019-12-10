Brown & Brown establishes presence in Canada through acquisition of Special Risk Insurance Managers

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to acquire the assets of Special Risk.

The transaction is expected to close effective January 1, 2020, subject to certain closing conditions.

The acquisition of Special Risk is a strategic step forward for Brown & Brown in establishing a presence in the Canadian insurance brokerage market.

Special Risk will operate as a part of Brown & Brown National Programs, which, under the leadership of Chris Walker, consists of over sixty specialty niche programs and collectively represents over $3B in written premium.

Source: Press Release