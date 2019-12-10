Conn's retail same-store sales declined 8.4%

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) reports retail same-store sales declined 8.4% in Q3, missed the guidance range of -3% to +1%.

Net sales by category: Furniture and mattress: $89.07M (-2.5%); Home appliance: $90.34M (+13.6%); Consumer electronics: $48.11M (-19.8%); Home office: $18.68M (-17.6%); Other: $4.03M (+26.7%); Repair service agreement commissions: $26.48M (+12.3%); Service revenues: $3.41M (-4.3%).

Credit revenue grew 8.5% to $97.4M.

Retail gross margin down 200 bps to 39.2%.

SG&A expense rate up 260 bps to 31.1%.

Retail operating margin dropped 540 bps to 7%.

Retail store count +16 Y/Y to 137.

The company repurchased 1.3M shares at an average share price of $18.82.

Q4 Guidance: Retail sales: -9% to -5%; Same-store sales: -16% to -12%; Retail gross margin: 39.25% to 39.75%; SG&A expense rate: 32.25% to 33.25%; Provision for bad debts: $55M to $59M; Finance charges and other revenues: $97M to $101M; Interest expense : $15.5M to $16.5M; Tax rate 25% to 27%.

