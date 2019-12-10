Scynexis prices equity offering

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) prices its public offering of ~38.9M common shares and warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at $0.90 per share and accompanying warrant.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~5.8M shares and/or warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares.

The exercise price of the warrants is $1.10 per share. The expiration date is the earlier of the FDA nod for ibrexafungerp for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis or June 12, 2023.

Gross proceeds should be ~$35M.