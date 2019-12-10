Lumentum Holdings prices $900M convertible notes offering

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) has priced its private placement of $900M of 0.50% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2026 with an initial purchaser option of an additional $150M of the notes.

Closing date is December 12 and is expected to result in ~$892.5M in net proceeds.

The notes bearing interest at a rate of 0.50% per year will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2020.

The initial conversion rate for the notes is 10.0711 shares of Lumentum common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

