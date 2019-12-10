Warm weather whacks Designer Brands

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is on watch after Q3 EPS missed even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.

Comparable sales were up 0.3% during the quarter to top the +0.2% mark of analysts. The company notes near-record warm weather during its largest and most profitable quarter affected every segment of its business. Tariffs were also stated to be a negative factor.

Gross profit fell 370 bps compared to a year ago, primarily driven by lower margins in the U.S. retail segment due to a more promotional stance and higher shipping costs in the current year associated with higher digital penetration, partially offset by higher margins in the Canada retail segment due to lower clearance activity and improved leverage in occupancy costs.

Looking ahead, Designer Brands sees revenue growth at a low double-digit rate and EPS of $1.50 to $1.55 vs. $1.87 to $1.97 prior and $1.88 consensus.

