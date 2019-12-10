AutoZone +5% after same-store sales beat

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reports U.S. same-store sales rose 3.4% in FQ1 to top the consensus expectation for a gain of 2.6%.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was flat compared to a year ago at 53.7%. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were up 60 bpd to 35.8%.

Inventory per location +5.5% Y/Y.

AutoZone opened 18 new stores in the U.S., two in Mexico and two in Brazil during the quarter to end the period with 5,790 stores in the U.S., 606 stores in Mexico and 37 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,433.

Shares of AutoZone are up 5.21% premarket to $1,229.86.

