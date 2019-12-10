CenturyLink prices private offering of senior notes

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has agreed to sell $1.25B of its newly-issued unsecured 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026 pursuant to the private offering announced earlier at par and will mature on December 15, 2026.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to redeem all of Qwest Corporation's $850M of 6.875% senior notes due 2033 and all of Qwest Corporation's $250M outstanding 7.125% senior notes due 2043 and together with the 2033 Notes and for general corporate purposes, including redemptions, repurchases or repayments of CenturyLink debt.

The offering is expected to be completed on December 16.

