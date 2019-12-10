Visa signs on TransferWise to global remittance network

Visa (NYSE:V) adds TransferWise to its network of remittance partners around the world.

TransferWise will begin offering its customers an additional capability to move money to debit cards in real time.

The service, initially available in Spain, is planned to be introduced in Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Bulgaria.

TransferWise plans to continue to collaborate with Visa and scale its offering using Visa Direct, throughout Europe and globally in 2020.

Visa's existing capabilities along with its recent acquisition of Earthport, a large ACH network, will give Visa Direct clients the ability to push payments to the majority of the world's banked population through a single connection.